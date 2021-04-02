India administers more than 36 lakh Covid vaccine doses on Friday, highest so far

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
India administered highest number of Covid-19 vaccine doses on Friday by crossing 36 lakh vaccinations in a single day. According to the official data of Health Ministry,36,71,242 vaccine doses were given on Friday, out of which, 33,65,597 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 51,215 sessions for first dose and 3,05,645 beneficiaries received second dose of vaccine.
Cumulatively, till 7 am today, more than 6.87 crore vaccine doses have been administered through 11,37,456 sessions. These include 83,06,269 health care workers or HCWs (first dose), 52,84,564 HCWs (second dose), 93,53,021 front line workers(FLWs) (first dose) and 40,97,634 FLWs (second dose), 97,83,615(first dose) and 39,401 (second dose) beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities and 3,17,05,893 (first dose) and 2,18,741 (second dose) beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.
Eight States – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and kerala account for 59.58% of the cumulative doses given so far, with Maharashtra leading the vaccination drive, accounting for 9.48 per cent of the total doses given in India.
States which have shown steep rise in Covid-19 cases are Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. These eight states have reported 81.25 per cent of the new cases. In the last 24 hours, 81,466 new cases were registered with Maharashtra reporting the highest daily new cases at 43,183, followed by Chhattisgarh and Karnataka with 4,617 and 4,234 new cases respectively.
India’s total active caseload has reached 6,14,696 comprising 5 per cent of the country’s total Positive Cases. A net incline of 30,641 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.
Five states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 77.91 per cent of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for nearly 60 per cent of the total active caseload of the country.
India’s cumulative recovery cases stand at 1,15,25,039 with 50,356 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours. The national Recovery Rate is 93.68 per cent, while 469 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. Six States account for 83.16 per cent of the new deaths, of which, Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties at 249 followed by Punjab at 58 daily deaths, as per Health Ministry data.
