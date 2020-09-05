India closes in on Brazil as total Covid-19 cases cross 4 million mark

India’s coronavirus cases crossed the four-million mark, as the novel pathogen continues to ravage the nation that is rapidly closing in on Brazil to become the second worst-hit country.

Now the world’s new virus epicentre, India added 86,432 infections in 24 hours, pushing the total tally to 4.02 million, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. Over 69,500 people have died from the novel pathogen, making it the third-largest by number of Covid-19 deaths.

Spread to rural areas

As it crosses yet another grim milestone, India’s virus curve is showing no signs of flattening out with the pandemic threatening to overwhelm an already-overworked health care system. The stealthy pathogen is now penetrating the India’s vast rural hinterland where the majority of its 1.3 billion population lives amid sparse medical resources.

India imposed the world’s biggest lockdown as early as March, but began relaxing it in phases from June after the strict measures pushed millions into poverty, destroyed jobs and forced a mass migration of daily-wage labourers on foot. As economic and social activities returned, infections surged to new heights.

Increased testing

The Indian government said a record 1.17 million tests were conducted within 24 hours on Thursday, taking the total number of tests past 45.5 million. But in a country of 1.3 billion people, this still amounts to one of the lowest testing rates among places with the worst outbreaks.

India has conducted around 32 tests per 1,000 people, compared to 253 tests per 1,000 in the US and almost 255 per 1,000 in Russia -- which means that its epidemic is likely much bigger than what the official figures are showing.