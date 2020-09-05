India closes in on Brazil as total Covid-19 cases cross 4 million mark

A true digital revolution or ‘exclusion through technology’?
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
India’s coronavirus cases crossed the four-million mark, as the novel pathogen continues to ravage the nation that is rapidly closing in on Brazil to become the second worst-hit country.
Now the world’s new virus epicentre, India added 86,432 infections in 24 hours, pushing the total tally to 4.02 million, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. Over 69,500 people have died from the novel pathogen, making it the third-largest by number of Covid-19 deaths.
As it crosses yet another grim milestone, India’s virus curve is showing no signs of flattening out with the pandemic threatening to overwhelm an already-overworked health care system. The stealthy pathogen is now penetrating the India’s vast rural hinterland where the majority of its 1.3 billion population lives amid sparse medical resources.
India imposed the world’s biggest lockdown as early as March, but began relaxing it in phases from June after the strict measures pushed millions into poverty, destroyed jobs and forced a mass migration of daily-wage labourers on foot. As economic and social activities returned, infections surged to new heights.
The Indian government said a record 1.17 million tests were conducted within 24 hours on Thursday, taking the total number of tests past 45.5 million. But in a country of 1.3 billion people, this still amounts to one of the lowest testing rates among places with the worst outbreaks.
India has conducted around 32 tests per 1,000 people, compared to 253 tests per 1,000 in the US and almost 255 per 1,000 in Russia -- which means that its epidemic is likely much bigger than what the official figures are showing.
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Electrification has finally brought cheer to remote villages in the Kashmir Valley
Meet the women micro entrepreneurs in Rajasthan’s villages
German luxury car maker Audi had a torrid time in the intervening couple of years before the next generation ...
Brokerage has been growing 100% YoY over the last three years, says Nithin Kamath
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
The deal with Bharti AXA GI, if comes through, can add value to ICICI Lombard’s business over the long run, ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...