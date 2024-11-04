Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly criticised violence at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario on Sunday and “attempts to intimidate” Indian diplomats. He asked the Canadian government to uphold law and order.

“I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law,” Modi said in a social media post on Monday.

On Sunday, protesters carrying Khalistani flags clashed with attendees at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton. In a statement issued the same day, the Indian High Commission in Canada pointed out that a consular camp in Brampton, near Toronto, had witnessed “violent disruptions”.

“We have seen violent disruption today (Nov 3) orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organised with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, Brampton, near Toronto. It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine consular work being organised by our consulates with the fullest cooperation of local co-organisers. We also remain very concerned for the safety of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organised in the first place,” it said in a press release issued on Sunday.

The violence at the temple was condemned by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident,” Trudeau posted on social media platform `X’.

The Ministry of External Affairs, too, in a statement on Monday, condemned the acts of violence “perpetrated by extremists and separatists” at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton and asked Canada to ensure protection of all places of worship in the country.

“We call on the Government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks. We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted. We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada,” said Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson, MEA, in response to media queries on violence in Brampton, Canada.

Political tensions

The clashes took place amidst rising political tensions between between Canada and India over ongoing investigations in in Canada on the killing of Canadian Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar and the alleged involvement of Indian officials and politicians. Last month, Canada and India expelled six diplomats each.

Despite the clashes in Brampton, the Indian Consulate was able to issue more than 1,000 life certificates to the Indian and Canadian applicants, the statement added.

“The outreach of our Consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens alike will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment and violence.,” Jaiswal said.