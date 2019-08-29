National

India condemns provocative statements by Imran Khan

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 29, 2019 Published on August 29, 2019

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar   -  REUTERS

India on Thursday strongly condemned “highly irresponsible” statements by Pakistani leadership on withdrawal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Pakistan has been using terrorism as state policy against India and it must stop exporting terror.

“We strongly condemn highly irresponsible statements by Pakistani leadership on matters internal to India,” he said, in what is seen as a direct reference to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s comments.

“The provocative statements from Pakistan include call for jihad and inciting violence in India,” Kumar said.

Khan has been consistently attacking India on its decisions on Jammu and Kashmir in the last three weeks. On Monday, Khan said he will raise the issue at every international forum, including at the UN General Assembly.

