India conducts 20.55 lakh Covid-19 tests in single day

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
More than 20.55 lakh Covid-19 tests were conducted in a span of 24 hours, the highest-ever conducted in a single day in India, while the daily positivity rate stands at 13.44 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. Cumulatively, 20,55,010 tests were conducted on Wednesday in the country.
India's daily Covid-19 recoveries outnumbered the daily new cases for the seventh consecutive day. A total of 3,69,077 patients recuperated in a span of 24 hours as against 2,76,110 infections being reported during the same period, the ministry said. India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,23,55,440.Besides India has recorded less than 3 lakh new cases for four consecutive days now.
Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal,Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Hayana reported 77.17 per cent of the 2,76,110 new cases registered in a span of 24 hours. Tamil Nadu reported the highest daily new cases at 34,875, followed by Karnataka with 34,281 new cases.
Also read: LANXESS India donates ₹2 cr for Covid relief
The ministry said India's total active cases have decreased to 31,29,878 with a decline of 96,841 cases being registered in the total active caseload in a day.
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh cumulatively account for 69.23 per cent of India's total active cases. The National Mortality Rate currently stands at 1.11 per cent, the ministry said.
A total of 3,874 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours. Ten states account for 72.25 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (594). Karnataka follows with 468 daily deaths.
The ministry also said that the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 18.70 crore. A total of 18,70,09,792 vaccine doses have been administered through 27,31,435 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am.
These include 96,85,934 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,67,394 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,46,36,501 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 82,56,381 FLWs who have taken the second dose and 70,17,189 beneficiaries in the 18-44 years age group who have received the first dose.
Besides, 5,83,47,950 and 94,36,168 beneficiaries in the 45-60 years age group have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while 5,49,36,096 and 1,80,26,179 beneficiaries of more than 60 years old have taken the first and second dose.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
The novel, originally written in Italian, reads like a narrator’s despatches to the self, pithy meditations ...
Companies are investing in remote talent to promote workplace diversity
A toast to a spinner, a number cruncher and a man of his word
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...