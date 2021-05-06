India Covid update: Daily new cases surpass 4-lakh mark for second time

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
In its biggest ever daily spike of new Covid-19 cases, India on Thursday recorded 4,12,262 infections, surpassing the 4-lakh mark for the second time. Thursday also saw the highest ever daily fatalities at 3,980 in the last 24 hours till 8 am, Health Ministry data showed.
The previous occasion India’s daily Covid-19 new cases crossed the 4-lakh mark was on April 30, at 4,08,323 new infections.
Cumulatively, the total cases stood at 2,10,77,410 of which active cases were 35,66,398; those who recovered stood at 1,72,80,844 and the death toll was 2,30,168. A total of 3,29,113 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.
India administers over 16 crore Covid vaccines
So far, India has administered 16,25,13,339 anti-Covid jabs of which 19,55,733 shots were given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am on Thursday. In the previous day, the total number of Covid tests done stood at 19,23,131, as per the government data.
In its phase 3 vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group, which was started on May 1, the country administered 2,30,305 shots in a single day till 8:00 pm on Wednesday. Cumulatively, 9,02,731 beneficiaries have been given their first dose of vaccine across 12 States/UTs since the more drive began, as per the government. These 12 States are Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.
According to the government, 10 States — Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Haryana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan — have reported 72.19 per cent of the new cases. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 57,640, followed by Karnataka at 50,112 and Kerala at 41,953.
Covid update: Daily new cases continue to plateau in 12 States
Meanwhile, the government on Thursday asserted that there is no pendency of oxygen concentrators with Indian Customs.
The 3,000 oxygen concentrators received as international aid have all been either delivered or dispatched and there are no pending oxygen concentrators lying in the warehouse of the Customs department, an official release said.
In all, 3,000 oxygen concentrators have been received from various countries as global aid to support efforts of government, States and Union Territories in the fight against the global pandemic. Of these, Mauritius had sent 200 oxygen concentrators, Russia (20), the UK has sent in four consignments (95+120+280+174), Romania (80), 700 from Ireland, Thailand (30), China (1,000) and Uzbekistan 151. In addition, Taiwan has sent 150.
The oxygen concentrators are either delivered to the identified tertiary care institutions, or been dispatched for delivery. The relief material has been dispatched through road and air too, the release said.
