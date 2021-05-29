India daily Covid cases slides down further to 1.73 lakh on Saturday

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
India’s daily fresh cases have slid down to 1,73,790 on Saturday, lowest in the last 45 days. This is also the second consecutive day when fresh Covid cases are less than 2 lakh. On Friday, the number of new Covid infections stood at 1,86,364.
The daily recoveries have also surpassed the daily new cases for the 16th straight day and in the last 24 hours, 2,48,601 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours.
Besides this, India has administered 20,89,02,445 vaccine doses so far with 29,19,699 shots given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am. In the phase 3 vaccination drive which began on May 1 for 18-44 age group 1,67,66,581 beneficiaries have received their first jab, while 298 have got their second shot.
Meanwhile, a total of 20,80,048 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country and cumulatively India has conducted 34.11 crore tests so far.
The government has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 22.77 crore vaccine doses at 22,77,62,450 to States/UTs. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 20,80,09,397 doses, as per government data till 8:00 am.
More than 1.82 crore Covid vaccine doses at 1,82,21,403 are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, as per the government.
