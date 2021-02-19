India devoting great importance to solar energy, says PM Modi

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India is devoting great importance to solar energy to ensure a stronger fight against climate change and also connect the country's farmers with the solar sector.
Speaking after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of key projects in power and urban sector in poll-bound Kerala via video conference, Modi said in the last six years, India's solar energy capacity has gone up 13 times.
"India is devoting great importance to solar energy. Our gains in solar energy ensure: A stronger fight against climate change.A boost to our entrepreneurs." "Work is also underway to connect our hardworking farmers with the solar sector - make our Annadatas (farmers) also Urjadatas," Modi said.
He noted that India has also brought the world together through the International Solar Alliance.
Describing cities in the country as engines of growth and power houses of innovation, Modi said the cities are seeing three encouraging trends including technological development, favourable demographic dividend and increasing domestic demand.
Talking about Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) to improve urban infrastructure, he said the initiative is helping cities expand and upgrade their wastewater treatment infrastructure.
Earlier, the prime minister dedicated to the nation the 320 KV Pugalur-Thrissur power transmission project, built at a cost of ₹5,070 crore, to facilitate transfer of power from the western region and help meet the growth in load in Kerala.
Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of some key projects in power and urban sectors in the state via video conference.
The projects inaugurated included the 50 MW Kasaragod Solar Power Project, developed under the National Solar Energy Mission and the much-awaited 75 MLD (million litres per day) Water Treatment Plant at Aruvikkara near here under the AMRUT Mission.
Modi laid the foundation stones of the Integrated Command and Control Centre and Smart Roads Project, both in Thiruvananthapuram.
Built at a cost of ₹5,070 crore, the Pugalur (Tamil Nadu)-Thrissur (Kerala) power transmission project is a Voltage Source Convertor (VSC) based High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Project and has India's first HVDC link featuring state-of-the-art VSC technology.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and R K Singh and state ministers attended the virtually organised function.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
The protesting farmers’ act of planting saplings marks a high moment in the political practice of ahimsa
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...