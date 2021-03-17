‘India earns goodwill on supplyof Covid vaccines to 72 nations’

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
India has supplied Covid-19 vaccines to 72 nations across geographies, demonstratingnot just the selfless outlook of the nation but also the quality of its products, said Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar.
“...our Ambassadors feel every day the warmth of ordinary people across the world for India. In the truest sense, this has been people-centric diplomacy at work,” said the Minister in a statement in Lok Sabha on the Vaccine Maitri Initiative on Wednesday.
Jaishankar stressed that the supply of vaccines abroad is based on the assessment of adequate availability at home. This is being continuously monitored after taking into account the requirements of the country’s domestic vaccination programme. “An empowered committee oversees this entire process,” he added.
The vaccine supply drive began in the immediate neighbourhood, starting with the Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Mauritius and Seychelles, and then to the extended neighbourhood, especially the Gulf.
India then reached out to smaller and more vulnerable nations, including several in Africa and the CARICOM. “There were also contracts that our producers have entered into with other nations, either bilaterally or through the Covax initiative,” said Jaishankar.
To increase cooperation with SARC countries in fighting the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has suggested a special visa scheme for doctors and nurses, said the Minister.
The PM also proposed a regional air ambulance agreement, a platform for studying data on the effectiveness of vaccines, and a network for technology-assisted epidemiology for preventing future pandemics
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
Looking back at a pandemic-induced lockdown — announced in March 2020 — with stark images of isolation ...
On his first day in Tihar, Ghandy found Afzal Guru standing at the gate of the cell to greet him
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...