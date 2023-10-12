India and France discussed potential collaboration in niche domains such as space and artificial intelligence, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saying the two friendly nations are looking to take the strategic partnership to “newer heights”. The efforts to magnify bilateral military ties were witnessed at the 5th Annual Defence Dialogue where Rajnath Singh met with French Minister of Armed Forces, Sebastien Lecornu, in Paris, late on Wednesday.

“Had an excellent meeting with the French Minister for the Armed Forces, Sebastien Lecornu in Paris. India-France strategic partnership has deepened over years and is more relevant today than ever. We look forward to taking this partnership to newer heights,” Rajnath Singh posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The two Ministers discussed a wide range of topics from assessment of regional situation to the ongoing military-to-military engagements, with a focus on enhancing defence industrial cooperation, the Ministry of Defence stated as Singh’s two-nation official tour came to an end. He was in Rome before landing at Paris on October 10 .

In France, “the Ministers reviewed the ongoing defence projects and discussed ways to deepen the collaboration between the defence industries of both the countries. They also discussed potential collaboration in niche domains such as space, cyber and Artificial Intelligence,” the MoD officially stated.

The Minister, before the dialogue, also visited Safran Engine Division’s R&D Centre at Gennevilliers near Paris, signalling developments in the talks between the two sides to co-develop combat fighter aircraft engine in India.

During his visit to the Centre, Rajnath Singh witnessed latest developments in aero-engine technology and a detailed briefing from Olivier Andries, Global CEO Safran, who also “expressed interest in being a part of the Indian growth story by working with its counterparts on mutually agreed joint projects,” the MoD earlier said. The engine development for which the talks are going on between the two countries are for twin-engine advanced multi-role combat aircraft (AMCA) and the twin-engine deck-based fighter for Navy’s aircraft carriers.

Safron and Defence Research and Development Organisation are supposed to prepare a roadmap for engine development project by the end of this year. Besides, the Safron has also offered support for industrial cooperation in the manufacture of heavy lift Indian multi-role helicopter (IMRH).

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Singh, said the MoD, also met CEOs of the top French defence companies with a focus on their plans for collaboration with India. Eric Trappier, CEO Dassault; Pierre Eric Pommellet, CEO Naval Group; Guillaume Faury, CEO Airbus; and Olivier Andries, CEO Safran Group were present during the interaction.