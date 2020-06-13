India further relaxes visa restrictions for OCIs, foreign nationals

India has further relaxed visa and travel restrictions that were imposed in response to COVID -19 pandemic earlier this year and has permitted certain additional categories of foreign nationals including Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Cardholders to enter India.

The categories to be permitted visas include minor children who hold OCI cards and whose parents are Indian nationals, OCI cardholders who wish to come to India on account of family emergencies like critical medical conditions of immediate family members or death amd married couples where one spouse is an OCI cardholder and the other is an Indian national, according to an office memorandum issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday.

Students who are OCI cardholders where at least one of their parents is an Indian citizen or an OCI card-holder will also be given visas.

There are certain categories of foreign nationals, too, who would be given visas by India. These include foreign nationals who are minor children where at least one of their parents is an Indian citizen or an OCI cardholder and students who are foreign nationals where at least one of their parents is an Indian citizen or an OCI cardholder.

Dependent family members of foreign diplomats and official service passport holding service staff accredited to foreign diplomatic missions, consular offices or accredited international organisations in India will also be issued visas, as per the notification.

The notification adds that foreign nationals who fit the categories mentioned shall have to obtain a fresh visa of appropriate category from the Indian Missions Posts abroad. Foreign nationals holding a valid long term multiple entry visa of appropriate category issued by the Indian Missions Posts abroad shall have to get the visa re-validated from the Indian Mission / Post concerned. Such foreign nationals will not be permitted to travel to India on the strength of any electronic visa obtained earlier, it added.