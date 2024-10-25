Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and discussed a wide range of issues focused on bolstering bilateral strategic ties. Modi welcomed Scholz for a one-on-one meeting at his official residence here and is learnt to have exchanged views on areas such as defence, trade and clean energy.

In an oblique reference to China, the German Chancellor called for avoiding “one-sided dependencies” specifically in strategic areas and engaging India more for business as the bilateral trade has surpassed $ 30 billion.

Speaking at the Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business, Olaf Scholz said, “We must avoid one-sided dependencies, particularly in areas of strategic importance – critical raw materials and certain technologies, for instance.”

Scholz’s assertion on looking for an alternative to China for trade converged with Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering India as “a prime centre of diversification and de-risking” for trade and manufacturing.

“India is becoming a prime centre of diversification and de-risking and is emerging as a hub of global trade and manufacturing. Given this scenario, now is the most opportune time for you to make in India, and make for the world,” Modi said after both the leaders opened the Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business.

Free Trade

The German Chancellor, who is here on a three-day official visit with a large delegation of his ministerial colleagues and industry representatives, also stated that the free trade agreement between the European Union and India, which he has been pushing for, “could happen in months rather than years.”

Scholz also stated that India was an “anchor of stability” in this part of the globe.

Hailing that German cabinet has released “Focus on India” document, Modi stated that the two of the world’s leading economies, together, can become a force for global good.

The PM took note of what he said the trust Germany has expressed in the skilled workforce of India as the European nation has decided to increase the number of visas for skilled Indians from 20,000 to 90,000 per year.

He also talked of new momentum the bilateral relationship has acquired under Scholz, and that is reflected in increasing cooperation in defence and security.

Bilateral relationship

The two countries signed several treaties, agreements and documents including on Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) in Criminal Matters, Agreement on the Exchange and Mutual Protection of Classified Information, Indo-German Green Hydrogen Road Map, Road Map on Innovation and Technology, and Joint Declaration of Intent for Joint Cooperation in Research and Development on Advanced Materials.

At a joint briefing, German Chancellor said he supports “explicitly that India works for a lasting and fair peace in Ukraine”, seconding Modi’s position that New Delhi has always maintained that war cannot solve any problem at all and his readiness to midwife for ending global insecurity which he reiterated at the just held BRICs Summit in Russia too.

Modi and Scholz also co-chaired the seventh round of India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (7th IGC). Both leaders sincerely appreciated the renewed momentum in bilateral engagement across government, industry, civil society and academia that has played an instrumental role in advancing and deepening the Strategic Partnership between India and Germany.

