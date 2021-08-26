India has evacuated 565 persons from Afghanistan, including 112 Afghans

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
India has evacuated 565 persons from Afghanistan so far including embassy personnel, other Indian nationals, Afghans, and third country nationals, but is facing multiple challenges such as frequent firing incidents at the airport, multiple checkpoints, and delays in landing permissions, a source monitoring the situation said.
Also see: Area around Kabul airport ‘incredibly crowded’: Western diploma
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) set up a Special Afghan Cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests from Afghanistan in a streamlined manner with more than 20 officials handling it, the source added. The e-visa system put in place for Afghan nationals is helping with timely evacuations.
After the insurgent group Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15, India’s priority has been the evacuation of Indian nationals, safety of its diplomatic personnel, and providing assistance to Afghan nationals in distress, the source said.
Those evacuated by India so far include 175 embassy personnel, 263 other Indian nationals, 112 Afghan nationals including Hindus and Sikhs, and 15 nationals from third countries.
“India’s ‘neighbourhood first’ policy has been guiding India’s efforts in handling the Afghan crisis, and the government is also focussed on the international coordination of humanitarian efforts,” the source said.
The 24x7 Special Afghanistan Cell has attended 3,014 calls of people in distress, responded to 7,826 WhatsApp messages and answered 3,101 emails so far, the source added.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...