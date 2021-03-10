India inoculates over 2 crore people under Covid-19 vaccination drive

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Under its nationwide vaccination drive, India has so far vaccinated 2,43,67,906 people as of March 10. The country inoculated 13,59,173 people on Tuesday, as per data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The country has so far administered the first dose of the vaccine to 2,00,04,227 people. The second dose of the vaccine has been administered to 43,63,679 people.
Rajasthan is leading the Covid-19 vaccination drive, having vaccinated 20,19,948 people with the first dose so far. This is followed by Maharashtra at 17,83,789 and Gujarat at 17,09,970.
As for the second dose, Uttar Pradesh is leading the drive with 4,16,986 vaccinations. This is followed by Gujarat at 4,07,287 and Rajasthan with 3,67,849.
Overall, Rajasthan leads the chart in the total doses administered with 23,87,797. Gujarat comes second with 21,17,257, followed by Maharashtra at 20,89,146.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus infection tally in India has crossed the 11.2-million mark, with 1,57,930 deaths recorded so far, and 1,08,99,394 having recovered from the virus.
India has recorded an almost 50 per cent rise in daily cases since February 14. However, the death rate has fallen significantly as the case fatality rate (CFR) during this period has fallen to less than half that at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Currently, the country has 1,87,462 active Covid-19 cases. The total number of tests done on Tuesday stood at 7,48,525.
