India inoculates over 3 crore people in 2 months

India completed two months of its Covid-19 vaccination drive today, vaccinating 3,29,47,432 people so far against the novel coronavirus. On Monday, 30,39,394 have been vaccinated against the deadly virus, as per the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
"India crosses the milestone of 3.15 crore Covid-19 vaccinations," the health ministry tweeted on Monday evening.
The first dose of the vaccine was received by 26,27,099 people. While 4,12,295 people received the second dose in the last 24 hours.
The country has so far administered the first dose of the vaccine to 2,70,79,484 people. While the second dose of the vaccine has been administered to 58,67,948 people.
Rajasthan is leading the Covid-19 vaccination drive as it has vaccinated 26,63,348 people with the first dose of the vaccine so far. This is closely followed by Maharashtra at 24,49,881 and West Bengal at 22,14,696.
As for the second dose, Uttar-Pradesh is leading the drive with 5,34,537 vaccinations. This is followed by Gujarat at 5,04,430and Rajasthan at 4,88,324.
Rajasthan emerges as the leader as it has administered the cumulative vaccine doses to 31,51,672 people. Maharashtra comes second with 28,58,692, followed by West Bengal at 26,08,052.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus infection tally in India has crossed the 11.4 million mark, with 1,58,856 deaths recorded so far. While 11027543 people have been recovered from the virus.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
