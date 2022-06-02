India, Israel adopt vision statement to strengthen defence cooperation

India and Israel on Thursday adopted a ‘vision’ statement to further strengthen existing framework of the defence cooperation between the two nations. They also exchanged a “letter of intent” on boosting cooperation in the field of futuristic defence technologies as well.

The steps were a fallout of the bilateral meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had with his visiting Israeli counterpart Benjamin Gantz in the national capital. There was, however, no announcement on any defence deal post bilateral talks.

Describing the meeting with Gantz as "warm and productive", Singh tweeted: "discussed key issues pertaining to defence cooperation and global and regional scenarios during the bilateral meeting. We place great value on our Strategic Partnership with Israel".

Joint declaration

Gantz's office in a statement said: “The two Ministers presented a joint declaration marking 30 years of Israel-India relations and reiterated their commitment to deepening defence ties”.

Both agreed that India and Israel need to work together due to common security challenges, as Gantz described, "so that we may increase our capabilities and ensure the security and economic interests of both countries"

Singh and Gantz also reviewed during the talks the existing military-to-military activities which have increased despite the challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Israeli Minister was also accompanied by a delegation of representatives of defence manufacturers. Officials said co-development and co-production of military hardware and software which cements India-Israel strategic ties also came up for deliberations between the two ministers, besides geopolitical turmoil including the Ukraine crisis.

Israel Defence Minister started his day with a visit to the National War Memorial and paid homage to the fallen heroes by laying wreath at the monument. Gantz was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour before the begining of the bilateral meeting.