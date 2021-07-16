India looking at big rollout of charging stations for electric cars at gas stations, says Goyal

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
India is looking at a big rollout of charging stations across the country to encourage users of electric cars to recharge their batteries using renewable energy or solar energy during day hours, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.
Stressing that India was going to achieve 20 per cent ethanol-blending in petrol by 2023-24, the Minister said that the country’s ultimate target was to also have vehicles which can take up to 100 per cent ethanol.
Battery technologies are going to be very important for India’s sustainability mission and for renewable energy to progress more, and the country is investing heavily in batteries now, the Minister said at the 2nd edition of Aatmanirbhar Bharat- Self-Reliance for Renewable Energy manufacturing organised by CII.
“Our idea is to make India conscious of its electricity needs being met in a more sustainable fashion and balancing the cost of electricity in such a manner that our developmental goals do not get affected. From an overall renewable energy target of 175 GW by 2022, India is now looking at 450 GW by 2030,” he said.
