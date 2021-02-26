India looks set to beat recession even as new virus cases loom

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
As India’s economic fortunes stand at the cusp of a turnaround, a spike in coronavirus cases across its key business centers risks undoing some of the gains.
Data due later Friday will probably show gross domestic product expanded 0.6 per cent in the three months ended December, after contracting for two consecutive quarters, according to the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists. That will help Asia’s third-largest economy exit an unprecedented recession.
India will become one of the few major economies to post growth in the last quarter of 2020, with any improvement in the economy’s performance inversely tied to a drop in Covid-19 infections. But the nation has seen an uptick in cases over the last few weeks raising the risk of a new round of localised lockdowns.
The Indian state of Maharashtra, which includes the financial capital of Mumbai, warned of lockdowns after the number of daily cases rose to almost 7,000 last week. India overall reported 16,738 new infections as of Thursday, making it the highest number since late January.
Also read: Bharat Biotech asked to submit Covid-19 vaccine efficacy data before testing on children: Report
A resurgent virus outbreak is “a final hurdle in the race to normal”, said Sonal Varma, chief economist for India and Asia, ex-Japan, at Nomura Holding Inc. in Singapore. It could “disrupt the economic normalisation process in the near term.”
New curbs on movement of people or restrictions on businesses are a risk to the nascent recovery, given that gains in the October-December quarter probably came from the reopening of the economy, which is primarily driven by domestic consumption. The government also boosted spending in the final months of last year to spur growth.
As a result, economists expect the Statistics Ministry to revise its estimate for the fiscal year through March to a contraction of 7 per cent from a steeper 7.7 per cent drop seen previously.
A positive reading will lower the pressure on India’s central bank, which did most of the heavy lifting in the past year through 115 basis points of interest-rate cuts and ensuring liquidity in the financial system. The government has since announced fiscal steps to support the economy, including a near-record borrowing in its latest budget this month.
“The infection caseload in some parts of the country is, however, again creeping up,” Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said Thursday. “We need to stay vigilant and steadfast, and on our toes.”
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
No credit risk is an attraction, but note the nuances
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
A toast to a traditional drip irrigation system still going strong in the Northeast
Raza Mir’s ‘Murder at the Mushaira’ works well as a historical novel that captures the sunset years of the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...