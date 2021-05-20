India maintains buffalo meat exports at $ 3.17 bn in 2019-20 despite pandemic

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
India has maintained its buffalo meat exports at $3.17 billion in 2020-21, unchanged from the previous fiscal figure, despite an overall decline in goods exports in the pandemic-hit year, says government figures.
“Buffalo meat export from India is going on smoothly and there are no hurdles in the supply chain. The affordably-priced buffalo meat is contributing towards food security and food price inflation control in the importing countries,” a government release stated on Thursday.
The value realisation of buffalo has also increased to $2,921 per MT (metric tonne) from $,2754 per MT, the release added.
India, one of the largest exporters of buffalo meat in the world, exports to 70 countries across the globe, including Hong Kong, Vietnam, Malaysia, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Philippines and UAE. “The buffalo meat is prepared and exported in accordance with OIE guidelines (international guidelines) for any risk mitigation. Only boneless buffalo meat is allowed for export from India which is safe and risk-free,” the release stated.
The Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), the top body working to promote and develop agriculture exports, has said that all importing countries can safely procure Indian-origin frozen boneless buffalo meat.
China, however, continues to ban buffalo meat from India on health grounds despite several attempts by Indian authorities to prove that Indian meat is healthy and risk-free.
The release laid down several interventions by the Centre to control and eradicate various livestock diseases. “The launching of National Animal Disease Control Programme in June 2019, to control Foot & Mouth Disease and Brucellosis by 2025 with vaccination and eradication of disease by 2030 is one of the flagship schemes of the Government of India. In order to fully contain and eradicate the diseases, 100 per cent cost of vaccine is borne by the Central Government for which an outlay of ₹13,343 crore has been made.
