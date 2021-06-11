India maintains daily Covid cases below 1 lakh-mark at 91,702 for 4th straight day

While maintaining the daily Covid cases below the 1-lakh mark for the fourth straight day, India’s fresh infections fell by 2,350 cases to 91,702 on Friday, as per the Health Ministry data. The daily new coronavirus cases had stood at 94,502 on Thursday.

Daily deaths have also fallen to 3,403 on Friday till 8:00 am as against the record high casualties reported on Thursday after Bihar revised its tally on Patna High Court order. Cumulatively, the country reported 2,92,74,823 infections of which, the total recoveries stood at 2,77,90,073, the active caseload was at 11,21,671 and the death toll stood at 3,63,079.

Recoveries

Meanwhile, recoveries are continuing to outnumber the daily infections for the 29th straight day and 1,34,580 people recovered in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am on Friday. With this, the Recovery Rate has further expanded to 94.93 per cent. In the active caseload, there is a net decrease of 46,281 in last 24 hours till 8:00 am.

Besides this, the weekly positivity rate is currently at 5.14 per cent and the daily positivity rate at 4.49 per cent remains less than 10 per cent for 18 consecutive days. Also, India conducted 20,44,131 tests on Thursday adding up to 37.42 crore tests done so far.

In addition, the country administered 24,60,85,649 jabs so far in its fight against Covid with 32,74,672 jabs given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am.