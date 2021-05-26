India maintains declining trend in active Covid-19 case load

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
India is maintaining the declining trend in active Covid case load, reporting for the tenth consecutive day cases fewer than three lakh, with daily recoveries continuing to outnumber the daily new cases for the 13th consecutive day.
Covid-19 cases stood at 2,08,921 on Wednesday with 4,157 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8 am, according to the Health Ministry. Cumulatively, India reported 2,71,57,795 cases of which active cases were 24,95,591, those who recovered stood at 2,43,50,816 and the death toll was 3,11,388. The daily recoveries stood at 2,95,955 in the last 24 hours till 8 am, which is more than the daily new cases by 87,034. The national recovery rate has further grown to touch 89.66 per cent, as per the Health Ministry data.
New toolkit for Covid-19 tests
“The weekly positivity rate is currently at 11.45 per cent while the daily positivity rate has reduced and now stands at 9.42 per cent today. It has remained less than 10 per cent for two consecutive days,” the Ministry said.
Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 20 crore doses
Meanwhile, India administered 20,06,62,456 vaccine doses on Wednesday with 20,39,087 shots given in the last 24 hours till 8 am. Total number of tests done during the previous day was 22,17,320. In the phase 3 vaccination drive for 18-44 age group, 1,29,57,009 beneficiaries have got their first dose since it began on May 1, the government further added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Sanjaya Baru on the changing concept of elitism, the rise of the middle castes and how economic politics is ...
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...