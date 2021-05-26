India maintains declining trend in active Covid-19 case load

India is maintaining the declining trend in active Covid case load, reporting for the tenth consecutive day cases fewer than three lakh, with daily recoveries continuing to outnumber the daily new cases for the 13th consecutive day.

Covid-19 cases stood at 2,08,921 on Wednesday with 4,157 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8 am, according to the Health Ministry. Cumulatively, India reported 2,71,57,795 cases of which active cases were 24,95,591, those who recovered stood at 2,43,50,816 and the death toll was 3,11,388. The daily recoveries stood at 2,95,955 in the last 24 hours till 8 am, which is more than the daily new cases by 87,034. The national recovery rate has further grown to touch 89.66 per cent, as per the Health Ministry data.

New toolkit for Covid-19 tests

“The weekly positivity rate is currently at 11.45 per cent while the daily positivity rate has reduced and now stands at 9.42 per cent today. It has remained less than 10 per cent for two consecutive days,” the Ministry said.

Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 20 crore doses

Vaccination drive

Meanwhile, India administered 20,06,62,456 vaccine doses on Wednesday with 20,39,087 shots given in the last 24 hours till 8 am. Total number of tests done during the previous day was 22,17,320. In the phase 3 vaccination drive for 18-44 age group, 1,29,57,009 beneficiaries have got their first dose since it began on May 1, the government further added.