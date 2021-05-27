India maintains declining trend in daily Covid cases

India has maintained a declining trend in daily Covid-19 cases and it reported less than 3 lakh cases for the 11th consecutive day. The daily coronavirus infections stood at 2,11,298 on Thursday with 3,847 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am. Cumulatively, the country reported 2,73,69,093 infections, of which, total active cases stood at 24,19,907, those who recovered were 2,46,33,951 and the death toll stood at 3,15,235.

Also read: 23rd oxygen express arrived in Chennai on Wednesday

It is to be noted that the daily positivity has been less than 10 per cent for 3 straight days. It is at 9.79 per cent on Thursday. In addition, the recovery rate has risen to 90.01 per cent on Thursday. It is the 14th consecutive day, when recoveries are continuing to outnumber the daily new cases.

Tests increased

Meanwhile, India has stepped up its testing capacity significantly and 21.57 lakh tests were done in the previous day. Furthermore, India has administered 20,26,95,874 vaccine doses so far with 18,85,805 shots given in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning. The government also informed that it has provided more than 22 crore shots to States/UTs of which total consumption including wastages is 20,17,59,768 doses.

“More than 1.84 crore Covid vaccine doses at 1,84,90,522 are still available with the States/UTs to be administered,” it further added.