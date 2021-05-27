India maintains declining trend in daily Covid cases

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
India has maintained a declining trend in daily Covid-19 cases and it reported less than 3 lakh cases for the 11th consecutive day. The daily coronavirus infections stood at 2,11,298 on Thursday with 3,847 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am. Cumulatively, the country reported 2,73,69,093 infections, of which, total active cases stood at 24,19,907, those who recovered were 2,46,33,951 and the death toll stood at 3,15,235.
Also read: 23rd oxygen express arrived in Chennai on Wednesday
It is to be noted that the daily positivity has been less than 10 per cent for 3 straight days. It is at 9.79 per cent on Thursday. In addition, the recovery rate has risen to 90.01 per cent on Thursday. It is the 14th consecutive day, when recoveries are continuing to outnumber the daily new cases.
Meanwhile, India has stepped up its testing capacity significantly and 21.57 lakh tests were done in the previous day. Furthermore, India has administered 20,26,95,874 vaccine doses so far with 18,85,805 shots given in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning. The government also informed that it has provided more than 22 crore shots to States/UTs of which total consumption including wastages is 20,17,59,768 doses.
“More than 1.84 crore Covid vaccine doses at 1,84,90,522 are still available with the States/UTs to be administered,” it further added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Sanjaya Baru on the changing concept of elitism, the rise of the middle castes and how economic politics is ...
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...