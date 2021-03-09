National

India must prepare for borderless war: Rahul

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 09, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the country must prepare for a borderless war as the past practice of a 2.5-front war has become obsolete.

“Indian forces are designed to fight a 2.5 front war. This is now obsolete. We must prepare for a borderless war,” he wrote on Twitter.

“It’s not about past practices and legacy systems. It’s about transforming the way we think and act as a nation,” the former Congress chief said.

He has been accusing the government of ceding territory to China. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in the Parliament that not an inch of Indian territory has been lost.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 09, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.