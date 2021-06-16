India nears goal of 175 GW renewable power

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Including projects under construction and in bidding stages, India has achieved its goal of installing 175 GW renewable capacity by 2022, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has said.
The country installed 643.66 MW of renewable energy capacity during May, taking the cumulative installed renewable capacity to 95.66 GW, the Ministry said in a monthly note made public on Tuesday.
This includes about 41 GW of solar, 39 GW of wind, 10 GW of bio-power and 5 GW of small hydro capacity.
Also read: Renewable energy players trip up over SC order
“Further projects of 50.89GW capacity are at various stages of implementation. Projects of 29.52 GW capacity are under various stages of bidding,” the Ministry said. The total renewable capacity from the installed to bidding stages comes to 176.07 GW.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the run up to the 2015 Paris climate summit, had announced India’s goal of ramping up renewable capacity to 175 GW by 2022.
The International Energy Agency has forecast that India will add 17 GW renewable capacity in 2021 and 19.3 GW in 2022, with the total still under 140 GW by 2022.
Renewable capacity additions in the country declined by almost 50 per cent in 2020, the IEA said in a May report. “Growth is set to rebound and renewable expansion is expected to set new records by 2022, driven by the commissioning of delayed projects. However, the current surge in Covid-19 cases in India has created short-term uncertainty for 2021,” it said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...