India open to collaborations with other countries: Goyal

India is open to collaborations with other countries as far as reciprocity is maintained in the deals.

Interacting with foreign missions in New Delhi through a video conference, Goyal said this was the best time to connect digitally for planning a roadmap for bilateral (or multilateral) agreements.

“The Minister said that India gives the most importance to ‘fair dealing and reciprocity’ in multilateral agreements. This was the reason India didn’t participate in the Regional Economic Comprehensive Partnership,” according to an official release.

Goyal made a case for joint efforts with other countries against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. He said India was ensuring the safety and wellbeing of foreign nationals currently in India.

It was also ensuring that no country remains deprived of essential medicines, especially underdeveloped countries, Goyal said. “He assured them (foreign missions) that if any assistance in the form of medicine is required, India will try to fulfil it. But in the long term, we have to make a quick roadmap for sustainable trade of the pharmacy sector,” the release said.

Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Scheme, the health scheme for the poor, is going to be crucial during the pandemic, the Minister said. He underlined the effectiveness of the immediate nationwide lockdown and stressed India’s success in reducing the rate of virus spread.

Goyal said that during the crisis, the government is forming long-term strategies for the revival of the country’s economy.