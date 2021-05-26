India organises first BRICS energy meet

India said it will work on renewable energy, energy efficiency and smart grid while hosting the first meeting of BRICS Senior Energy Officials under its presidency of the five-nation group.

India organized the two-day meeting on 20-21 May, led by Vivek Kumar Dewangan, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power.

The meeting saw participation from officials of Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa, the Ministry said on Twitter. Other Indian representatives also came from the Ministry of Power, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the CPSUs of the Ministry of Power.

India decided to work on the three priority areas of renewable energy, energy efficiency and smart grid, it added.