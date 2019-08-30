India, Pakistan hold talks on Kartarpur corridor

Officials from India and Pakistan discussed the technical modalities of the Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims, the first meeting after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status leading to fresh tensions between the two countries.

The meeting on Friday was held at the Zero point, where the Indian and Pakistani side of the proposed corridor converge, and was attended by 15 officials from each side, according to officials.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal, addressing the media, said that Pakistan is committed to completing and inaugurating the Kartarpur Sahib corridor in November as announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan and India are discussing the modalities regarding the opening of the corridor at Narowal, around 125 km from Lahore, on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

The corridor will also be the first visa-free corridor between the two neighbours since their independence in 1947.