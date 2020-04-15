India records 11,000 coronavirus cases, total deaths rise to 377

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 377, while the number of cases in the country climbed to 11,439 on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of active Covid-19 cases stood at 9,756, as many as 1,305 people have been cured and discharged, and one had migrated, it said. The total number of cases include 76 foreign nationals.

As many as 24 deaths have been reported since Tuesday evening, of which 18 were reported from Maharashtra, two each from Delhi and Gujarat, one each from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Of the total 377 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 178 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 50, Delhi at 30, Gujarat at 28 and Telangana at 17. Punjab and Tamil Nadu have reported 12 deaths each. Karnataka has reported 10 fatalities while Andhra Pradesh reported nine deaths. West Bengal has reported seven deaths, while five people have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported four fatalities each while Kerala, Haryana and Rajasthan have recorded three deaths each. Jharkhand has reported two deaths. Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry data.

However, a PTI tally of figures reported by various states as on Tuesday evening showed 389 deaths.

There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures, compared to the number of deaths announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual States.

Statewise split

According to the Ministry’s data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 2,687 followed by Delhi at 1,561 and Tamil Nadu at 1,204.

Covid-19 cases have gone up to 969 in Rajasthan, followed by 730 in Madhya Pradesh, 660 in Uttar Pradesh and 650 in Gujarat. Telangana has 624 cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 483 and Kerala at 387.

The number of novel coronavirus cases has risen to 278 in Jammu and Kashmir, 260 in Karnataka, 213 in West Bengal and 199 in Haryana. Punjab has reported 176 infections so far. Bihar has reported 66 cases, while Odisha has 60 coronavirus cases.

Thirty-seven people were infected with the virus in Uttarakhand, while Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have reported 33 cases each followed by Assam with 32 cases.

Jharkhand has 27 cases, Chandigarh has 21 cases and Ladakh has 17, while 11 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Goa and Puducherry have reported seven Covid-19 infections each, Manipur and Tripura have two cases each, while Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya have reported a case each.

“Statewise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation,” the Ministry said on its website. The website also mentions that the patient from Nagaland has been shifted to Assam.