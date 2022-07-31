Covid-19: India logs 19,673 new cases, 39 fatalities in a day

India's Covid-19 case rally rose by 19,673 in a day to reach 4,40,19,811 while active cases reached 1,43,676, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

“The death toll has climbed to 5,26,357 with 39 more fatalities,” the data updated at 8 am stated. The 39 new fatalities include seven in West Bengal, four in Maharashtra, three in Delhi, two each from Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh and one each in Assam, Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand.

“Active caseload increased by 292 in a day and comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was at 98.48 per cent,” the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease surged to 4,33,49,778 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent. The daily positivity rate was 4.96 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.88 per cent.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 204.25 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.