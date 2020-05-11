India records 4,213 new Covid-19 cases

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
India registered a record jump of 4,213 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, pushing the country’s tally to 67,152 on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said. The death toll due to the disease rose to 2,206 with 97 fresh fatalities, the Ministry added.
The number of active Covid-19 cases stood at 44,029 in the country. While 20,916 people have recovered, one patient has migrated, it said. “Thus, around 31.15 per cent patients have recovered so far,” a senior health ministry official said.
A total of 97 deaths have been reported since Sunday morning. Of these 53 were in Maharashtra, 21 in Gujarat, 14 in West Bengal, three in Tamil Nadu, and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Karnataka, Haryana and Rajasthan.
Of the 2,206 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 832 fatalities, Gujarat comes second with 493 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 215, West Bengal at 185, Rajasthan at 107, Uttar Pradesh at 74, Delhi at 73, Tamil Nadu at 47 and Andhra Pradesh at 45. Karnataka and Punjab have recorded 31 deaths each.
Telangana has reported 30 fatalities due to the respiratory disease, Haryana has registered 10, Jammu and Kashmir nine, Bihar six and Kerala four. Jharkhand and Odisha have recorded three Covid-19 fatalities each while Himachal Pradesh, Assam and Chandigarh have reported two deaths each. Meghalaya and Uttarakhand have reported one death each, according to the Ministry data.
According to the ministry’s website, more than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities.
According to the Health Ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 22,171 followed by Gujarat at 8,194, Tamil Nadu at 7,204, Delhi at 6,923, Rajasthan at 3,814, Madhya Pradesh at 3,614, and Uttar Pradesh at 3,467.
Andhra Pradesh has 1,980 Covid-19 cases, West Bengal 1,939 and Punjab 1,823. Telangana has 1,196 cases, Jammu and Kashmir 861, Karnataka 848, Haryana 703 and Bihar 696. Kerala has reported 512 coronavirus cases so far, while Odisha has recorded 377 cases. A total of 169 people have been infected with the virus in Chandigarh and 157 in Jharkhand.
Tripura has reported 150 cases, Uttarakhand 68, Assam 63, Chhattisgarh 59, Himachal Pradesh 55 and Ladakh 42. Thirty-three Covid-19 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Meghalaya has registered 13 cases, Puducherry has nine and Goa has seven. Manipur has two cases. Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Dadar and Nagar Haveli have reported one case each.
“Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research),” the Ministry said on its website. State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.
