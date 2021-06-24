India records 54,069 new cases of Covid-19, 1,321 deaths in a day

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
India reported 54,069 new cases of Covid-19 in a day which took the infection tally to 3,00,82,778 while 1,321 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,91,981, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday.
The number of active cases has declined to 6,27,057 and is 2.08 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has also improved to 96.61 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Also read: Augment vaccine supply, stop PR stunts: Opposition
A net decline of 16,137 cases in the Covid-19 caseload has been recorded in a day.
According to the inoculation data published at 7 am, India administered 64.89 lakh vaccine doses in a day taking the cumulative number of jabs given so far to 30.16 crore.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.91 per cent. It has been less than 5 per cent for 17 days in a row. The weekly positivity rate has also declined to 3.04 per cent, the ministry said.
Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 42nd consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from Covid-19 surged to 2,90,63,740, while the case fatality rate was at 1.30 per cent, it said.
On Wednesday, 18,59,469 tests were conducted in the country for the detection of Covid-19, taking the total number of tests carried out so far to 39,78,32,667.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
The country crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore total Covid-19 cases on May 4 this year and 3 crore on June 23.
The people of Bangladesh fought a war to save democracy — to defend the vote they had cast
