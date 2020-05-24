India records over 6,000 new cases every day since past 3 days

Ab roller on travel & kids on my back, adding fun to routine: Sankalp Chopra
For three days in a row now, India is recording over 6,000 new cases of Covid-19, over a span of 24 hours. Between May 23 and 24, up to 6,767 new cases were detected, of which 147 died. Between May 22 and 23, yet another 6,654 new cases were detected, of which 137 had died. Between May 21 and 22, this number stood at 6,088 new cases, of which there were 148 deaths.
Cases have surged rapidly through the week, after India crossed the one-lakh mark on May 19, and show no sign of slowing down currently. Since 1,01,139 cases from May 19, India has added 30,729 cases, in just four days, to bring the number to 1,31,868 cases on May 24. Deaths as of May 19 stood at 3,163, and over four days, up to 704 new deaths have been added, to take the toll up to 3,867.
According to the data compiled by Analytics division of Medical Education and Drugs Department of Maharashtra, globally cases have crossed the 50 lakh mark, to touch 51,03,006 cases while deaths have surpassed the three lakh mark touching 3,33, 401.
India, in its 17th week of the pandemic, has recorded over 1.31 lakh cases, while US recorded 13.22 lakh cases in this period, France recorded 1.39 lakh cases, Japan up to 15,798 cases and China close to 84,450. India has now surpassed China in terms of the confirmed case count.
The report also states that after the first hundred cases, India recorded 1.28 lakh cases after 114 days, while the same mark was crossed by US after 71 days, after 98 days in France, post 67 days in Italy, and post 65 days in Spain.
Mortality remains highest in West Bengal at 7.78 per cent with 269 deaths in 3,459 cases. Gujarat follows closely on its heels with 7.14 per cent mortality with 829 deaths in 13,664 cases. Madhya Pradesh has 281 deaths in 6371 cases (4.41 per cent mortality) and Maharashtra has 1577 deaths in 47,190 cases, a mortality rate of 3.34 per cent.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Sincerely,Support Quality Journalism
