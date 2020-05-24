India records over 6,000 new cases every day since past 3 days

For three days in a row now, India is recording over 6,000 new cases of Covid-19, over a span of 24 hours. Between May 23 and 24, up to 6,767 new cases were detected, of which 147 died. Between May 22 and 23, yet another 6,654 new cases were detected, of which 137 had died. Between May 21 and 22, this number stood at 6,088 new cases, of which there were 148 deaths.

Cases have surged rapidly through the week, after India crossed the one-lakh mark on May 19, and show no sign of slowing down currently. Since 1,01,139 cases from May 19, India has added 30,729 cases, in just four days, to bring the number to 1,31,868 cases on May 24. Deaths as of May 19 stood at 3,163, and over four days, up to 704 new deaths have been added, to take the toll up to 3,867.

According to the data compiled by Analytics division of Medical Education and Drugs Department of Maharashtra, globally cases have crossed the 50 lakh mark, to touch 51,03,006 cases while deaths have surpassed the three lakh mark touching 3,33, 401.

India, in its 17th week of the pandemic, has recorded over 1.31 lakh cases, while US recorded 13.22 lakh cases in this period, France recorded 1.39 lakh cases, Japan up to 15,798 cases and China close to 84,450. India has now surpassed China in terms of the confirmed case count.

The report also states that after the first hundred cases, India recorded 1.28 lakh cases after 114 days, while the same mark was crossed by US after 71 days, after 98 days in France, post 67 days in Italy, and post 65 days in Spain.

Mortality remains highest in West Bengal at 7.78 per cent with 269 deaths in 3,459 cases. Gujarat follows closely on its heels with 7.14 per cent mortality with 829 deaths in 13,664 cases. Madhya Pradesh has 281 deaths in 6371 cases (4.41 per cent mortality) and Maharashtra has 1577 deaths in 47,190 cases, a mortality rate of 3.34 per cent.