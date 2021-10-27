India reports 13,451 Covid cases and 585 deaths

Scripting a survival
India reported 13,451 Covid cases on Wednesday, with 585 deaths over the past 24 hours till 8 am, as per Health Ministry data. The recovery rate stood at 98.19 per cent, the highest since March 2020, with 14,021 recoveries registered over the past 24 hours till 8 am. The cumulative recoveries have increased to 3.35 crore, as per the data.
Active cases accounted for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.48 per cent — the lowest since March 2020. The country’s active caseload stood at 1,62,661, which is the lowest in 242 days.
There were 13.05 lakh Covid tests the previous day, taking the total number of tests to 60.32 crore.
Meanwhile, India administered more than 42 lakh vaccine doses till 3 pm on Wednesday, with the cumulative vaccine doses touching the 104-crore mark, as per the CoWIN dashboard.
The Government informed on Wednesday that more than 12.37 crore Covid vaccine doses were available with States and Union Territories.
The Covid counter
Cases
Active cases
Discharged
Deaths
Total
Single day
-(1,155)
14,021
585
13,451
Till now
1,62,661
3,35,97,339
4,55,653
3,42,15,653
Source: Health Ministry
Till 8 am on Wednesday
