India reports 2.67 lakh fresh Covid cases on Tuesday

Continuing with the trend of declining fresh Covid-19 cases, India reported 2,67,334 new cases of coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours, which also witnessed the highest ever mortality from the infection at 4,529.

According to data released by the Health Ministry, the total active caseload in the country dropped to around 32.27 lakh with close to 3.9 lakh recoveries, which was 1.27 lakh lower than the fresh cases reported. However, the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the country climbed to 2,83,248 till Tuesday.

The fresh cases remained lower mainly because most major States reported more recoveries than new cases. Barring a few States such as Tamil Nadu, Assam, Odisha as well as northeastern States, the States showed a dip in active Covid cases.

The number of Covid-19 tests also west up by more than 10 per cent on Tuesday at over 20 lakh as compared to the previous day.

During the last 24 hours over 13.12 lakh beneficiaries across the country received Covid-19 vaccinations, taking the total number of jabs since January 16 to over 18.58 crore.