India reports 2.76 lakh cases on Wednesday; 3,874 deaths in single day

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
India reported 2,76,110 coronavirus infections on Thursday with 3,874 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM, according to the Health Ministry data. Cumulatively, it reported 2,57,72,440 cases of which the total active caseload stood at 31,29,878, recovered cases were 2,23,55,440 and the death toll was 2,87,122.
Meanwhile, India has so far administered total vaccination doses of 18,70,09,792, with 11,66,090 given in the last 24 hours. In its vaccination drive which began on May 1 for the 18-44 age group, the country administered 70,12,752 doses with 5,27,067 beneficiaries receiving their anti-Covid-19 jabs till Wednesday evening.
Also read: Third wave possible if vaccination not ramped up, Covid norms not followed: Scientist
The Indian Council of Medical Research or ICMR on Wednesday issued an advisory on the conduct of Covid-19 test at home as per which only those who are symptomatic and immediate contacts of laboratory confirmed positive cases have been advised to do home testing by Rapid Antigen Test or RAT. It has approved Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions’ test kit — CoviSelf (PathoCatch) COVID-19 OTC Antigen LF device for home testing.
All users of RAT kit have been mandatorily advised to download the home testing app available in Google Play Store and Apple Store. The mobile app is a comprehensive guide of the testing procedure and provides a positive or negative test result to the patient. All users have to click a picture of the test strip after completing the test procedure with the same mobile phone which has been used for downloading the mobile app and user registration.
“Data in the mobile app will be centrally captured in a secure server which is connected to the ICMR Covid-19 testing portal, where all data will be eventually stored,” said the advisory.
Also read: Covid-19 vaccine: 18.7 crore doses administered
No repeat testing has been advised for those who have already tested positive. Whereas, all symptomatic individuals who test negative by RAT should get themselves immediately tested by RTPCR as the RATs may miss a few positive cases with low viral loads.
“All RAT negative symptomatic individuals may be treated as suspect Covid-19 cases and are advised to follow the ICMR/MoH&FW home isolation protocol while awaiting the RTPCR test result,” the guidelines added.
