India reports 2,95,041 Covid-19 cases on April 21

India reported 2,95,041 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, with 2,023 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry data. Now, the total cumulative cases till 8:00 AM stood at 1,56,16,130, of which active cases were 21,57,538, recovered cases 13,276,039, while the death toll climbed to 1,82,553.

Simultaneously, India’s vaccination drive is operational all across the country with the government liberalising its vaccine strategy in view of soaring Covid-19 cases by permitting those aged above 18 to take the job from May 1. So far, the government has administered 13,01,19,310 jabs of which 29,90,197 were given in the last 24 hours.

During his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that lockdown would be the last option to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and the focus would be on micro-containment zones.

In the meantime, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal imposed lockdown in the national capital on Monday for six days to contain the skyrocketing Covid-19 numbers. However, the government has allowed essential services and activities, besides movement for wedding ceremonies with a limit of 50 people. Funeral gatherings of up to 20 people are also allowed during this period.