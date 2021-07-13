India reports 31,443 fresh cases on Tuesday, lowest in 118 days

India is continuing with its downward spiral in daily Covid-19 cases and for the fourth straight day the infections further plunged to 31,443, lowest in the last 118 days, as per the Health Ministry data. The daily Covid deaths stood at 2,020 with Madhya Pradesh adding its backlog of 1,478 casualties till June 30. It is to be noted that 49,007 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the recovery rate has further improved to 97.28 per cent.

Meanwhile, cumulatively, the country’s infections stood at 3,09,07,282 of the total active cases were 4,32,778, the recovered cases were 3,00,63,720 and the death toll stood at 4,10,784.

Also read: Delta variant ripping around the world at a scorching pace, driving new spike in cases, death: WHO

In addition, the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent, currently at 2.28 per cent and the daily positivity rate was at 1.81 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 22 consecutive days. Also, India conducted 17,40,325 tests during the previous day aggregating to 43.40 crore tests done so far.

Besides this, India has administered 38,14,67,646 vaccine doses so far with 40,65,862 shots given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am. Furthermore, India informed on Tuesday that more than 39.46 crore vaccine doses at 39,46,94,020 have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 12,00,000 doses are in the pipeline, of which, the total consumption including wastages is 37,55,38,390 doses, as per the data. Meanwhile, more than 1.91 crore doses at 1,91,55,630 are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered.