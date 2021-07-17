India reports 38,079 Covid-19 cases on Saturday with 560 deaths

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
India reported 38,079 Covid cases on Saturday with 560 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM, as per the Health Ministry data.
Cumulatively, India reported 3,10,64,908 cases, of which total active cases were 4,24,025, those who recovered were 3,02,27,792 and the death toll was 4,13,091.
Meanwhile, the recovery rate increased to 97.31 per cent with 43,916 patients recovering during the last 24 hours.
Among all the States, Kerala recorded the highest daily infections at 13,750 followed by Maharashtra at 7,761. Again, Maharashtra and Kerala registered more than 100 deaths at 167 and 130 respectively. Also, a spike in active cases and in the daily deaths was noticed in the North-East including Manipur and Meghalaya.
Also, the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent, currently at 2.10 per cent and the daily positivity rate stood at 1.91 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 26 consecutive days. It is to be noted that the country conducted 19,98,715 tests during the previous day and with this the cumulative tests have now increased to 44.20 crore tests.
In addition, India administered 40.43 crore vaccine doses with 47,39,632 shots given in the last 24 hours till 7:00 PM, as per the CoWIN Dashboard. Besides this, the Government informed that more than 41.69 crore vaccine doses at 41,69,24,550 have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 18,16,140 doses are in the pipeline, of this, the total consumption including wastages is 38,94,87,442 doses. Also, more than 2.74 crore doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered.
Cases
Active cases
Discharged
Deaths
Total
Single Day
-(6,397)
43,916
560
38,079
Till Now
4,24,025
3,02,27,792
4,13,091
1,69,60,172
Source: Health Ministry
Till 8:00AM on Saturday
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
It’s the birth anniversary of French painter, Paul Delaroche whose paintings of historical scenes were hugely ...
Kanika Dhillon, the creator of fiesty heroines — ‘Manmarziyan’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’
A princely procession, a mysterious death — Sujata Massey’s third Perveen Mistry whodunnit has all the ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...