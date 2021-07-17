India reports 38,079 Covid-19 cases on Saturday with 560 deaths

India reported 38,079 Covid cases on Saturday with 560 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM, as per the Health Ministry data.

Cumulatively, India reported 3,10,64,908 cases, of which total active cases were 4,24,025, those who recovered were 3,02,27,792 and the death toll was 4,13,091.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate increased to 97.31 per cent with 43,916 patients recovering during the last 24 hours.

Among all the States, Kerala recorded the highest daily infections at 13,750 followed by Maharashtra at 7,761. Again, Maharashtra and Kerala registered more than 100 deaths at 167 and 130 respectively. Also, a spike in active cases and in the daily deaths was noticed in the North-East including Manipur and Meghalaya.

Also, the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent, currently at 2.10 per cent and the daily positivity rate stood at 1.91 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 26 consecutive days. It is to be noted that the country conducted 19,98,715 tests during the previous day and with this the cumulative tests have now increased to 44.20 crore tests.

Vaccination drive

In addition, India administered 40.43 crore vaccine doses with 47,39,632 shots given in the last 24 hours till 7:00 PM, as per the CoWIN Dashboard. Besides this, the Government informed that more than 41.69 crore vaccine doses at 41,69,24,550 have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 18,16,140 doses are in the pipeline, of this, the total consumption including wastages is 38,94,87,442 doses. Also, more than 2.74 crore doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered.

Cases Active cases Discharged Deaths Total Single Day -(6,397) 43,916 560 38,079 Till Now 4,24,025 3,02,27,792 4,13,091 1,69,60,172

Source: Health Ministry

Till 8:00AM on Saturday