India reports 39,361 cases on Monday with 416 deaths

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
India reported 39,361 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, marginally lower than the previous day’s cases of 39,742, according to the Health Ministry data. The daily Covid deaths stood at 416, taking the total to 4,20,967 casualties so far since the pandemic began last year.
As many as 35,968 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and with this, the recovery rate has further increased to 97.35 per cent. Cumulatively, the country’s tally stood at 3,14,11,262, of which the total active caseload were 4,11,189 while the total recoveries were 3,05,79,106.
Among all the States, Kerala registered the most number of cases at 17,466 with 66 deaths, followed by Maharashtra at 6,843, with 123 casualties.
In addition, India conducted 11,54,444 tests during the previous day aggregating to 45.74 crore tests done so far. The weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent, currently at 2.31 per cent and the daily positivity rate stood at 3.41 per cent, as per the data.
India administered close to 43.52 crore vaccine doses so far with around 19 lakh shots given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM. The government said it has provided more than 45.37 crore vaccine doses to the States/UTs so far, through all sources and another 59.39 lakh doses are in the pipeline. More than 3.09 crore vaccine doses are still available with States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered.
