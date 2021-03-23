India reports 40,715 new Covid-19 infections on Monday

As many as 40,715 people tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Monday, nearly 6,000 lower than that on the previous day, but the active caseload still went up further to 3,45,377, according to Health Ministry.

On Monday, the States and Union Territories vaccinated a record 32.5 lakh beneficiaries, taking the total number of inoculations in the country since January 16 to close to 4.85 crore.

The number of new cases came down significantly to 24,645 from 30,535 in Maharashtra and this accounted for the reduction in daily cases pan-India. Kerala too reported a reduction in number fresh cases on Monday to 1,239 from 1,875 on Sunday. Among the States that have reported more than 1,000 daily cases during last 24 hours were Punjab (2,299), Gujarat (1,640), Tamil Nadu (1,585), Chhattisgarh (1,525), Karnataka (1,445) and Madhya Pradesh (1,348).

On Monday, as many as 199 people succumbed to the Covid-19 infection, taking the total death toll from the pandemic so far to 1,60,166.