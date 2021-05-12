India reports 4,205 deaths due to Covid-19, highest in a single day so far

India reported 3,48,421 Covid-19 cases and 4,205 deaths due to coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours up to 8:00 AM Wednesday. This is the highest in single-day casualty reported so far.

Cumulatively, the number of coronavirus infections stood at 2,33,40,938, of which total active cases were 37,04,099, recovered were 1,93,82,642 and the death toll 2,54,197, according to the Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, the country administered 17,52,35,991 vaccine doses so far, with 24,46,674 jabs given in a single day till 8:00 AM. In the phase 3 inoculation drive, 4,74,629 beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of vaccine in the previous day and cumulatively 30,39,287 across 30 states/UTs, as per the government.

Furthermore, the total number of Covid tests done during the previous day stood at 19,83,804.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba reviewed the Covid situation in the country on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of all the states/UTs. He urged the states to prioritise in terms of testing, intensive action and local containment of the pandemic, strengthening of hospital infrastructure, augmentation of human resources, rational utilisation of oxygen etc. He stressed judicious use of vaccines and on the importance of completion of both doses of vaccination for better immunity. He also informed about the plan to install 1,213 PSA plants within the next three months.