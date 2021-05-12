India reports 4,205 deaths due to Covid-19, highest in a single day so far

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
India reported 3,48,421 Covid-19 cases and 4,205 deaths due to coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours up to 8:00 AM Wednesday. This is the highest in single-day casualty reported so far.
Cumulatively, the number of coronavirus infections stood at 2,33,40,938, of which total active cases were 37,04,099, recovered were 1,93,82,642 and the death toll 2,54,197, according to the Health Ministry data.
Meanwhile, the country administered 17,52,35,991 vaccine doses so far, with 24,46,674 jabs given in a single day till 8:00 AM. In the phase 3 inoculation drive, 4,74,629 beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of vaccine in the previous day and cumulatively 30,39,287 across 30 states/UTs, as per the government.
Furthermore, the total number of Covid tests done during the previous day stood at 19,83,804.
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba reviewed the Covid situation in the country on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of all the states/UTs. He urged the states to prioritise in terms of testing, intensive action and local containment of the pandemic, strengthening of hospital infrastructure, augmentation of human resources, rational utilisation of oxygen etc. He stressed judicious use of vaccines and on the importance of completion of both doses of vaccination for better immunity. He also informed about the plan to install 1,213 PSA plants within the next three months.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...