India reports 45,951 cases on Wednesday

India reported 45,951 Covid cases on Wednesday with 817 casualties in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM. Cumulatively, the country reported 3,03,62,848 cases of which the active caseload stood at 5,37,064, the recovered cases were 2,94,27,330 and the death toll was 3,98,45,4.

After a considerable dip in daily infections at 6,727 on Tuesday, a renewed upturn in cases was observed in Maharashtra which registered 8,085 cases with 231 casualties, highest among all the States/UTs. Meanwhile, Kerala logged 13,550 coronavirus cases, a steep rise from the previous day’s cases of 8,063 and the daily death toll in the State stood at 104. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu recorded a marginal decline in its daily cases at 4,512 from Tuesday’s cases of 4,804. In addition, Odisha registered 2,640 cases as compared with 3,520 infections on Tuesday, while Karnataka witnessed a little surge by registering 3,222 cases as against 2,576 infections in the previous day.

Meanwhile, 60,729 patients recovered during the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM and the daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily fresh cases for the 48th consecutive day. Also the recovery rate increased to 96.92 per cent. Furthermore, the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent currently at 2.69 per cent, while the daily positivity rate stood at 2.34 per cent, less than 5 per cent for 23 straight days.

Besides this, India conducted 19,60,757 Covid tests on Tuesday and the total tests conducted so far stood at 41.01 crore tests.

In addition, India administered 33,28,54,527 vaccine doses so far with 36,51,983 doses given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM, as per the data.