India reports 795 Covid cases

New Delhi, April 5

April 5: India saw its daily Covid cases fall below 1,000 for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, as it reported 795 new coronavirus infections on a twenty-four hour basis.

Deathsstood at 2 - one each in Delhi and Karnataka – whereas a reconciliation in Kerala (by 56) took the death count to 58, data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,30,29,839, while the active cases dipped to 12,054 (down by 543 in a span of twenty hours). Total death toll stood at 5,21,416.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while recovery rate was at 98.76 per cent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.17 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was at 0.22 per cent.

State-wise data showed an increase in active cases across three states, namely, Goa, Gujarat and Manipur.

The cumulative doses administered in the country, under the vaccination drive, exceeded 184.87 crore, the Ministry data said.