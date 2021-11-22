India reports 8,488 Covid cases on Monday with 249 deaths

India’s Covid cases on Monday fell to 8,488 from the previous day’s 10,488 cases, as per the Health Ministry data. The daily death toll stood at 249 till 8:00 AM aggregating to 4.65 lakh casualties so far. The daily positivity rate stood at 1.08 per cent, remaining below 2 per cent for the last 49 days and below 3 per cent for 84 consecutive days.

The weekly positivity rate was at 0.93 per cent, remaining less than 2 per cent for the last 59 days.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday will hold a review meeting with the States of Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Pondicherry on Covid vaccination.

“Will chair a review meeting today with the States of Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and UT of Puducherry. Our discussion will centre around the progress of Covid 19 vaccination in these regions and the roadmap to further scale up our fight against the pandemic,” Mandaviya tweeted.

The active caseload stood at 1,18,443, constituting 0.34 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020. The recovery of 12,510 patients in the last 24 hours increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 3.39 crore. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stood at 98.31 per cent.

In addition, India administered 32.99 lakh vaccinations in the previous day with 116.91 crore doses done so far, as per the data. Also, the Government informed Monday that more than 21.64 crore vaccine doses were still available with the States/UTs to be administered.