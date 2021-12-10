The Shah of Mahindra
India reported 8,503 Covid cases on Friday with 624 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8 am, as per the Health Ministry data. The cases are lower than the previous day’s cases of 9,419. The cases have been less than 10,000 for two weeks now. The daily positivity rate was at 0.66 per cent, less than 2 per cent for the last 67 days and the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.72 per cent, less than 1 per cent for the last 26 days.
Chandigarh on Friday revised its death toll to 1,076 by adding 256 casualties to the list. The United Territory (UT) reconciled the figure after examining the records maintained by the cremation grounds in the last few months. India’s cumulative death toll was at 4.74 lakh.
The active cases accounted for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.27 per cent and the lowest since March 2020. The recovery rate stood at 98.36 per cent, highest since March 2020. In the last 24 hours till 8 am, 7,678 cases recovered from the infection, taking to a total of 3,41,05,066 recoveries so far.
The country conducted 12.93 lakh Covid tests during the previous day taking to a total of 65.32 crore tests done so far. In addition, India administered 74.57 lakh vaccine doses till 8 am on Thursday and with these, the total vaccine shots administered so far stood at 131 crores.
Also, the government informed Friday that more than 18.80 crore vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
Cases
Active cases
Discharged
Deaths
Total
Single day
201
7,678
624
8503
Till now
94,943
3,41,05,066
47,47,435
3,46,74,744
Source: Health Ministry. Till 8 am on Friday
