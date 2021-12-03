India reports 9,216 new Covid cases on Friday; 391 deaths

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
India reported 9,216 Covid cases on Friday, with 391 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM, as per the Health Ministry data. The daily infections have been less than 10,000 for the last seven days now. As per the Health Ministry, though the overall positivity rate across the country is under control, there are still15 districts in the three States- Mizoram (9), Kerala (4) and Arunachal Pradesh(2) - which are reporting more than 10 per cent positivity rate.
Meanwhile, India has covered 84.3 per cent of its adult population for the first dose of vaccination, 49 per cent has been vaccinated with the second dose. The country administered 73.67 lakh doses on Friday till 8:00 AM, aggregating to more than 125 crore inoculations done so far.
India’s weekly positivity rate stood at 0.84 per cent, remaining less than 1 per cent for the last 19 days. The daily positivity rate was at 0.80 per cent, remaining below 2 per cent for the last 60 days and below 3 per cent for 95 consecutive days.
Besides this, India conducted 11.57 lakh Covid tests on Friday taking to 64.46 crore tests done so far, as per the data.
Cases
Active cases
Discharged
Deaths
Total
Single Day
213
8,612
391
9,216
Till Now
99,976
3,40,45,666
4,70,115
3,46,15,757
Source: Health Ministry
Till 8:00AM on Friday
