India reports 96,982 new Covid cases in a single day

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
After hitting an all-time high on Monday by surpassing the one-lakh mark, Tuesday’s tally of new Covid cases stood at 96,982 in the last 24 hours as of 8 am, according to the official data of Union Health Ministry.
Among all the States, Maharashtra recorded the highest surge in daily Covid cases at 47,288, followed by Chhattisgarh at 7,302 and Karnataka at 5,279. India's total cases now stand at 1,26,86,049, of which total recoveries are 11,73,2279; active cases are at 7,88,223 and the death toll has increased to 1,65,547 with 446 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
‘India well-armed to combat downside risks posed by surge in Covid cases’
The numbers are on the rise even as the government’s vaccination drive is running at full steam. Anti-covid jabs administered all across India crossed the landmark of 8 crore doses on Monday with 8,31,10,926 vaccines given till 8 am on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting on April 8 to take stock of the rapid rise in corona cases. In a recently held high-level meeting, he directed to continue with the mission-mode approach in the States and districts reporting higher number of cases so that the collective gains of Covid-19 management in the country over the last 15 months are not squandered.
Continue mission-mode approach: PM tells States seeing Covid surge
The government also announced a special campaign to promote Covid-appropriate behaviour at workplaces, health facilities and other public places from April 6 to 14.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
It’s been over a year since the epidemic began reshaping all our lives. Amidst the chaos and despair, some of ...
The uncertainty and upheaval engendered by the pandemic and the lockdowns across the world have led to the ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...