India reports 96,982 new Covid cases in a single day

After hitting an all-time high on Monday by surpassing the one-lakh mark, Tuesday’s tally of new Covid cases stood at 96,982 in the last 24 hours as of 8 am, according to the official data of Union Health Ministry.

Among all the States, Maharashtra recorded the highest surge in daily Covid cases at 47,288, followed by Chhattisgarh at 7,302 and Karnataka at 5,279. India's total cases now stand at 1,26,86,049, of which total recoveries are 11,73,2279; active cases are at 7,88,223 and the death toll has increased to 1,65,547 with 446 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

‘India well-armed to combat downside risks posed by surge in Covid cases’

The numbers are on the rise even as the government’s vaccination drive is running at full steam. Anti-covid jabs administered all across India crossed the landmark of 8 crore doses on Monday with 8,31,10,926 vaccines given till 8 am on Tuesday.

High-level meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting on April 8 to take stock of the rapid rise in corona cases. In a recently held high-level meeting, he directed to continue with the mission-mode approach in the States and districts reporting higher number of cases so that the collective gains of Covid-19 management in the country over the last 15 months are not squandered.

Continue mission-mode approach: PM tells States seeing Covid surge

The government also announced a special campaign to promote Covid-appropriate behaviour at workplaces, health facilities and other public places from April 6 to 14.