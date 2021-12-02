India reports 9,765 Covid cases on Thursday with 477 deaths

India reported 9,765 Covid cases on Thursday with 477 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8 am, as per the Health Ministry data. The cases have been below the 10,000 mark for six days now, as per the data. The cumulative death toll stood at 4.69 lakh.

Kerala reported the highest deaths at 403 in a single day till 8 am, followed by Maharashtra at 28. In terms of number of daily infections, Kerala again is leading at 5,405, followed by Maharashtra at 767 and Tamil Nadu at 718.

The weekly positivity rate was at 0.85 per cent remaining less than 1 per cent for the last 18 days and the daily positivity rate was at 0.89 per cent. The daily positivity rate remained below 2 per cent for the last 59 days and below 3 per cent for 94 consecutive days. Meanwhile, the country conducted 10,98,611 tests during the previous day aggregating to 64.35 crore tests done so far.

Also read: The daily dose: December 2, 2021

Meanwhile, India administered 13.69 lakh vaccine doses till 12 pm and with this the country has administered over 125 crore doses. Also, more than 22.78 crore Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered

Omicron

According to the World Health Organization, Omicron, the new variant of Covid 19 has now spread to as many as 23 countries. The new variant poses a big threat to the world and may be responsible for the future wave.

“Given mutations that may confer immune escape potential and possibly transmissibility advantage, the likelihood of potential further spread of Omicron at the global level is high,” WHO said Wednesday in the technical brief.to its member States.

Also read: Omicron Covid variant: Experts urge wearing masks, physical distancing to prevent next wave

Meanwhile, in India, on Wednesday when the Guidelines for International Travellers issued by the Centre were made operational, six passengers were reported to be Covid positive, as per the Health Ministry. Their samples have been sent to INSACOG labs for whole genome sequencing, the Ministry said.

A total of 11 international flights landed at various airports of the country except Lucknow, from midnight to 4 pm on Wednesday, from “at risk” countries, which carried 3,476 passengers, as per the government.

Covid Table

Cases Active cases Discharged Deaths Total Single day 740 8,548 477 9,765 Till now 99,763 3,40,37,054 4,69,724 3,46,06,541

Source: Health Ministry. Till 8 am on Thursday