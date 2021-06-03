India reports less than 2 lakh Covid 19 cases at 1.34 lakh for the7th straight day

India reported less than 2 lakh daily cases on Wednesday at 1,34,154 on Wednesday with 2,887 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per the Health Ministry data. This is the 7th consecutive day the country reports less than 2 lakh Covid-19 cases. In the previous day India had reported 1,32,788 coronavirus cases and 3,207 deaths.

Cumulatively, India reported 2,84,41,986 cases of which active cases were 17,13,413, and recoveries stood at 2,63,90,584 and the death toll at 3,37,989, as per the data.

The downward trend in daily covid cases is continuing and the active cases have decreased by 80,232 in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am. On Wednesday, the active cases stood at 17,93,645.

More recoveries

This is also the 21st straight day, the country registered more recoveries than the daily fresh cases. Following a steady growth, the recovery rate has increased to 92.79 per cent.

Besides this, India conducted a total number of 21,59,873 tests during the previous day and cumulatively, 35.3crore tests have been conducted so far.

The weekly positivity rate is currently at 7.66 per cent and daily positivity rate is at 6.21 per cent, less than 10 per cent for 10 successive days.

Meanwhile, India administered 22,10,43,693 vaccine doses with 24,26,265 shots given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am.