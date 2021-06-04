India reports less than 2 lakh Covid cases at 1.32 lakh for the 8th consecutive day

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
India reported less than 2 lakh Covid cases at 1,32,364 for the 8th consecutive day with 2,713 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, according to the Health Ministry data.
Cumulatively, the country reported 2,85,74,350 infections, of which active cases were 16,35,993, those who recovered stood at 2,65,97,655 and the death toll was 3,40,702.
It is to be noted that the active cases have decreased by 77,420 in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am from a total of 17,13,413 cases during the previous day. Also, daily recoveries reported are more than the daily fresh cases for 22 consecutive days and 2,07,071 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. The National Recovery Rate has further increased to 93.08 per cent.
In addition, the weekly positivity rate is currently at 7.27 per cent and daily positivity rate is at 6.38 per cent, less than 10 per cent for 11 consecutive days. Meanwhile, India conducted 20,75,428 tests during the previous day and cumulatively 35.7cr tests have been done so far.
Furthermore, the government has administered a total of 22,41,09,448 vaccine doses so far with 28,75,286 shots given in the last 24 hours.
Also, the government informed Friday that it has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 24 crore vaccine doses at 24,21,29,250 to the States/UTs, of which, the total consumption, including wastages, is 22,27,33,963 doses, as per data available at 8 AM today. It further said that more than 1.93 crore covid vaccine doses at 1,93,95,287 are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
